Baton Rouge Police detectives trying to find man accused of June stabbing along Government Street
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police detectives are trying to identify a man accused of a June stabbing along Government Street.
The stabbing happened June 18 near St. Rose Avenue.
Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
