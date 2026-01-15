Latest Weather Blog
Verizon offering customers affected by service outage $20 account credit
BATON ROUGE — Verizon is offering a $20 account credit to those affected by Wednesday's service outage, a spokesperson told WBRZ.
"Yesterday, we did not meet the standard of excellence our customers expect and that we expect of ourselves," the spokesperson said of the mobile service provider's nationwide outage that affected nearly 200,000 people.
The account credit can be easily redeemed by logging into the myVerizon app to accept, the spokesperson added.
"On average, this covers multiple days of service. Our business customers will be contacted directly about their credits," the statement continued. "This credit isn’t meant to make up for what happened. No credit, really, can. But it’s a way of acknowledging our customers' time and showing that this matters to us."
The outage lasted a large part of Wednesday, and "Verizon" was the No. 1 trending topic on X, formerly Twitter, as of just before noon. By the evening, the outage was resolved.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Feliciana Parish land development code unresolved after council meeting
-
2une In Previews: Louisiana Marathon returns to capital city, celebrates 15 years
-
Federal officer shoots person in leg after being attacked during Minneapolis arrest,...
-
9 puppies found abandoned in cage at St. Mary Parish boat launch,...
-
Moreno's buzzer beater shocks LSU