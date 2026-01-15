2une In Previews: Louisiana Marathon returns to capital city, celebrates 15 years

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Marathon is celebrating its 15th year this weekend.

The event, held annually during the weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, invites runners, joggers and walkers to participate in a marathon, half-marathon, quarter-marathon, 5K or kids' marathon.

The event kicks off Friday night with the Explore Louisiana Expo at the Raising Cane's River Center Ballroom, but the real fun starts on Saturday, with the Window World Louisiana Quarter Marathon and Window World Louisiana Marathon 5K, which both start at 8 a.m. at 660 North 4th Street.

The Louisiana Blue Kid's Marathon is also Saturday, starting at the corner of North 3rd Street and North Street at 10:15 a.m.

The big events are on Sunday. The full marathon and half marathon start at 7 a.m. at 660 North 4th Street, and go all across downtown, LSU and Mid City.

Learn more about the events happening all weekend, including how to register, here.