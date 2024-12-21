52°
Baton Rouge Patrol Officers shot at after pursuit of a stolen vehicle Friday night

3 hours 30 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, December 21 2024 Dec 21, 2024 December 21, 2024 1:16 PM December 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Patrol officers were shot at Friday night after pursuing a stolen vehicle. 

Friday night around 11:30 p.m., officials say BRPD Patrol Officers engaged in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle near St. Katherine Avenue and Hammond Street which led to the officers being shot at in the process. A BRPD officer did return fire at the suspects. 

No one was injured

One arrest has been made.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time. 

