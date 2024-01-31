Baton Rouge organization raising awareness about men's health with upcoming symposium

BATON ROUGE - A local Baton Rouge organization is hosting a Men's Health Symposium on Saturday morning.

BRNP Healthcare is hosting the event to bring awareness to men about their health. There will be a panel filled with doctors. However, one of the panelists is Levar Robinson CEO of Father's on A Mission (F.O.A.M). Robinson says this event is important for the community.

"This is something that us as men need to realize, we have to take care of our bodies. Health professionals will share on Saturday the different statistics when it comes to the poor conditions that black men experience as it relates to their health," says Robinson.

The health symposium will offer a wide range of free health screenings: calculation of body mass index (BMI) with literature for a healthy heart diet, literature and resources for free colorectal cancer screenings, literature and resources for free prostate cancer screenings, heart risk assessments (HRA), free HIV screenings, and resources for free sexually transmitted diseases (STD) testing, including syphilis and hepatitis.

To register for the free Men's Health Symposium, please visit the event website here.