Baton Rouge OMV open by appointment only

Friday, July 10 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Office of Motor Vehicles on Independence Blvd. will re-open Friday (July 24) for scheduled appointments only. 

It was closed on Friday, July 10.

Appointments can be scheduled online:  Click HERE.

