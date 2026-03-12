65°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge OMV closed due to power outage following severe weather
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Office of Motor Vehicles service center was closed Thursday morning due to a power outage.
The outage comes after severe weather in the Greater Baton Rouge area, leaving many without power, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said.
The Louisiana OMV advised residents to use www.expresslane.org/locations to see open offices.
Trending News
Customers were also encouraged to use 24-hour online services here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Long-vacant Scotland Avenue car wash demolished as part of Baton Rouge blight...
-
Woman arrested after allegedly beating non-verbal child with phone charger
-
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in car on Woodcrest Drive
-
Gas leak reported after tree falls on home in Central Thursday morning
-
BRPD searching for woman they believe is connected to Airline Highway shooting
Sports Video
-
East Iberville High boy's basketball team competing for state title for first...
-
Redus set to leave LSU for Rutgers job ahead of NCAA Tournament
-
Tough act to follow: Zachary boys basketball tries to follow girls' lead
-
WATCH: French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six...
-
Demario Davis signs with Jets, Saints sign Etienne