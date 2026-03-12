Baton Rouge neighborhood may have real life Grinch

BATON ROUGE - Patrick Doyle spent an entire week putting together the elaborate Christmas display outside his home on Bromley Drive with a life-sized elf on the roof, seven reindeer and lights that are synced to music.

"I've spent 40 hours of work out here on this to get all this done," Doyle said. But even with all his hard work to light up the neighborhood, Doyle awoke to a present from the Grinch himself.

"The other morning I thought 'My Santa's gone!' I looked around, thought it had fallen over, but it was gone."

The three-foot tall Santa piloted a pirogue led by two alligators.

"The Santa was only a very inexpensive one from Home Depot, but it was still a lot of work to go find it and get it hooked up and put it together," he explained.

The problem is, Doyle's house is not the first to get hit.

"There's at least two or three other neighbors in the Kenilworth Parkway area that have had stuff stolen," Doyle said.

Down the street, one of the biggest displays in the neighborhood has state-of-the-art security equipment installed to prevent anyone from stealing anything.

The owner told us he put up security cameras after he had some Halloween and Christmas decorations stolen in the past. Now Patrick Doyle says he's going to do the same.

Doyle does plan on replacing the Santa, and still encourages people to come visit his display. It's located at 753 Bromley Drive off of Kenilworth.