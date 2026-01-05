58°
Baton Rouge native hands Southern first SWAC loss

Monday, January 05 2026
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Southern men's basketball suffered their first SWAC loss after they loss to Prairie View 89-85 Monday night.

Former Southern Jaguar and Baton Rouge native, Tai'Reon Joseph put on a show for the Panthers. He scored 32 points, going 12-of-19 from the floor. He put the nail in the coffin by scoring Prairie View's last 8 points to end the game.

Southern shot 42% from the floor, 47% from the free-throw line and out-rebounded the Panthers 38-32. 

Michael Jacobs led the way for the Jags with 30 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. 

Southern falls to 5-10 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. 

They are back on the floor on Saturday when they play at Florida A&M. 

