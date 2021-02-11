54°
Baton Rouge native among latest to join Blue Angels

2 hours 6 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, February 11 2021 Feb 11, 2021 February 11, 2021 11:21 AM February 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A U.S. servicemember from Baton Rouge is one of the latest to join the Navy's famed Blue Angels squadron.

The U.S. Navy announced Thursday that Eric McDermott earned his Blue Angels crest. McDermott is one of more than 30 to earn the crest after four months of intensive training.

