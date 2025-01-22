27°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Metro Airport opens airfield, delays expected throughout morning

1 hour 36 seconds ago Wednesday, January 22 2025 Jan 22, 2025 January 22, 2025 7:56 PM January 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Metro Airport announced that the airfield is open Wednesday after a snowstorm.

The airport said they just welcomed their first arrival and flight operations will resume tomorrow morning. The first departure will be United Airlines to Houston at 7:15 a.m.

Trending News

However, the airport said to expect delays throughout the morning as flight schedules across the country recover from the storm’s impact.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days