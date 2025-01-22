Baton Rouge Metro Airport opens airfield, delays expected throughout morning

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Metro Airport announced that the airfield is open Wednesday after a snowstorm.

The airport said they just welcomed their first arrival and flight operations will resume tomorrow morning. The first departure will be United Airlines to Houston at 7:15 a.m.



However, the airport said to expect delays throughout the morning as flight schedules across the country recover from the storm’s impact.