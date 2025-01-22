27°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Metro Airport opens airfield, delays expected throughout morning
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Metro Airport announced that the airfield is open Wednesday after a snowstorm.
The airport said they just welcomed their first arrival and flight operations will resume tomorrow morning. The first departure will be United Airlines to Houston at 7:15 a.m.
Trending News
However, the airport said to expect delays throughout the morning as flight schedules across the country recover from the storm’s impact.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
A trio of scorers help lead No. 5 LSU to victory over...
-
LSU Gymnastics has a type of poise that is helping lead them...
-
Southern men's basketball now 5-0 in SWAC play
-
Southern men's basketball beats Grambling in thriller
-
Southern women's basketball holds on late to beat Grambling 59-53