Baton Rouge man to serve 6.5 years in prison after child porn conviction

2 hours 59 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, July 20 2022
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested for having hundreds of files of child pornography on his computer was sentenced to 78 months in prison and five years of supervised release. 

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 45-year-old Jason Istre of Baton Rouge was handed his sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty in Oct. 2021 to knowingly receiving the files that contained child porn. 

During the investigation, deputies found 1,700 videos and 45 pictures containing child pornography that had been downloaded onto Istre's laptop. 

