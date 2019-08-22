Baton Rouge man ticketed in deadly LA 1 crash Thursday morning

PORT ALLEN - Authorities were called to a fatal crash in West Baton Rouge Thursday morning.

The crash was reported before 5:30 a.m. on LA 1 South at Beaulieu Lane. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash involved a commercial truck and a pick-up truck.

State police identified the victim as 74-year-old Thomas Cloninger of Plaquemine. Police said another driver parked his Western Star truck in the median near the intersection of LA 1 and LA 988, with the rear of his vehicle still protruding into the northbound lane of LA 1. Cloninger struck the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

The other driver, identified as 33-year-old Keandre Hill of Baton Rouge, was cited for a stop sign/yield sign violation. Impairment is not suspected at this time.

State police say crash on LA 1 at Beaulieu Ln is fatal. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 22, 2019

The incident remains under investigation.