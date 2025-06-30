Baton Rouge man takes plea deal after 2022 fatal shooting of teenager with an AK-47

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man admitted Monday that he shot and killed a 14-year-old boy with an AK-47 outside a gas station three years ago and was sentenced to eight years in prison for attempted manslaughter.

The Advocate reported that Cleveland Joseph Ely was sentenced to 20 years, but 12 years were suspended. Ely was also convicted of illegal use of a weapon and obstruction of justice.

According to investigators, Dion Williams had threatened Ely's then-13-year-old son prior to the shooting, but police said that at the time of the shooting Ely wasn't aware of the trouble. Ely had said Williams and others approached his car because of an ongoing dispute between rival groups, and told investigators that he believed Williams was armed.

Ely faced a second-degree murder trial next week and would have been sentenced to a life term if convicted. His plea bargain Monday ends the need for a trial before District Judge Louise Hines Myers.

The shooting occurred Jan. 9, 2022, outside the Save More Food Mart on Lobdell Boulevard. Police say Ely fired 10 shots and hit Williams three times — twice in the chest and once in a hand.

The newspaper said Williams' family had decided to forgive him.

Defense lawyer Thomas Damico said that Ely would have raised the issue of self-defense had the case gone to trial. Ely said he was defending his son at the time, and prosecutors said some of Williams' friends had said the boy had a weapon.