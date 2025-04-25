Baton Rouge man sentenced to 30 years after pleading guilty to fatally shaking his son

BATON ROUGE — A man who admitted to killing his infant son after shaking the six-month-old to get him to stop crying has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Luciano Livious Sr., 27, was arrested in June 2023 after his son was taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries. The child died two days later, with medical personnel determining that Livious' son died from shaken baby syndrome.

On Monday in a 19th JDC courtroom, Livious pleaded guilty to manslaughter after previously pleading not guilty to second-degree murder.

His guilty plea carries with it a 30-year prison sentence, which the judge requested not be served at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center because the child's mother works at the facility.