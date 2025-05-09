69°
Baton Rouge man reportedly admitted to looking at child porn multiple times over the last year

Friday, May 09 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for two counts of pornography involving juveniles after an investigation that began in April. 

On April 1, the East Baton Rouge Cyber Crimes Unit was notified of two images uploaded using an IP address in the Baton Rouge area. The two images contained child sexual abuse material and were pornographic in nature. 

The CCU performed a search warrant at the home of Richard McCray on Camforth Drive Thursday. During the interview with McCray, deputies said he admitted to looking at child pornography several times over the last year, and when investigators searched his laptop they found more images containing CSAM. 

McCray was arrested and booked for two counts of pornography involving juveniles. 

