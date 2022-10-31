65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

1 hour 35 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, October 31 2022 Oct 31, 2022 October 31, 2022 6:22 PM October 31, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi.

State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.

He died at the scene of the accident.

Trending News

No other vehicles were involved.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days