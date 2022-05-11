90°
Baton Rouge man found guilty of manslaughter; beat 60-year-old to death in 2018
NEW ORLEANS - A Baton Rouge man was found guilty of manslaughter Tuesday for the death of a 60-year-old that happened over four years ago.
Garrett Ward, 29, was originally charged with second-degree murder after severely beating Arnold Jackson on Jan 6, 2018 in New Orleans. Jackson died almost two weeks later, on Jan 18. His injuries included swollen eyes and tongue, a broken jaw and blood pooling in his skull.
According to WWLTV, Ward's attorneys argued Ward was reacting instinctively when he woke up after falling asleep outside of a hotel to someone reaching in his coat pocket.
If Ward had been found guilty of second-degree murder, he would have gotten a life sentence.
