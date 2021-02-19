Baton Rouge man facing cruelty charge after baby daughter hospitalized with frostbite

BATON ROUGE - A father is facing charges after he took his 8-month-old daughter to a hospital with what appeared to be frostbite after icy weather swept through the area earlier this week.

According to arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Daquain Davis, 22, showed up at an emergency room with the baby Tuesday. Medical workers said the girl was wearing soaking wet clothes and that her core temperature was only 93 degrees.

Staff at the hospital noted that most patients who show up with internal temperatures that low are typically dead. The arrest report said the temperature in the Baton Rouge area was around 25 degrees at the time, and the child must have been left in the cold for hours to reach that core temperature.

The 8-month-old was taken to OLOL Children's Hospital for more specialized care, but the report said Davis became angry with how his daughter was being cared for and refused to let workers take her to the ICU.

Staff later said the baby's limbs and hands were swollen and that she had a strong chance of suffering long-term damage because of how cold she was. They added that it could take up to two days to know the full extent of the baby's injuries.

Davis was booked into jail overnight Thursday on a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles.