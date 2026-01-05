58°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 West at Bonnet Carre Spillway closed due to truck fire
ST. CHARLES PARISH - I-10 West is closed on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge due to a vehicle fire, traffic officials said.
Congestion is approaching five miles. Drivers in the area should expect delays.
