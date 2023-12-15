65°
Baton Rouge man charged for posing as doctor, falsifying paperwork

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A man posing as a licensed doctor who falsified prescriptions was formally and federally charged Friday. 

The United States Department of Justice announced that Samrat Mukherjee, 35, of Baton Rouge, who was a paramedic employed with the Acadian Ambulance Service, would falsely hold himself to be a licensed medical doctor. From May 2019 to November 2022, Mukherjee allegedly called in prescriptions to several pharmacies and identified himself as other licensed doctors. 

Mukherjee's case is being further investigated by the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services. 

