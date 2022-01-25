Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge man arrested in nearly decade-old murder case
BATON ROUGE - A second person has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 36-year-old man nearly 10 years ago.
Tolley Ray Milton, 37, was arrested Monday on murder charges tied to the death of Cornell Cummings, who was killed in fall 2014.
Baton Rouge police responded to a shooting on Sept. 23, 2014, at 229 W. Johnston St. and found Cummings on the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, then a rehabilitation hospital where he later died from his gunshot wounds on Dec. 1.
In 2016, police said it appeared that Cummings was attacked by two people, but only released arrest information about Deandre Anthony's role in the crime at the time. Anthony was 19 at the time of his arrest.
Investigators believed Anthony shot and killed Cornell Cummings while Cummings was standing in the front yard of the home on Johnson Street, though his charges have since been dropped.
Deputies found evidence from the scene tracing back to Milton, including spent shell casings. He was also pointed out by a witness in a six-person lineup.
Milton was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder. His bond is set at one million dollars.
