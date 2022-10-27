78°
Baton Rouge man arrested in child porn bust, allegedly uploaded images online
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Thursday and booked on several charges alleging he was in possession of child pornography.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it discovered Jakob Mier, 28, uploaded child porn through his Google account after getting a tip from the company.
Investigators found the images, which included eight images of child porn, 19 images depicting "child erotica" and voyeuristic pictures of adult women. Deputies also found pictures of Mier in that same folder, further tying him to the crime.
Mier was booked on eight counts of pornography involving juveniles.
