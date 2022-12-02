62°
Baton Rouge man arrested for ten counts of child pornography
BATON ROUGE - Officials arrested a man for ten counts of pornography involving juveniles as the culmination of a months-long investigation.
The investigation into 24-year-old Daniel Hollins began Sept. 7, according to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation. Investigators found Hollins had multiple files on his computer containing pornography involving young girls.
Additionally, Hollins' image search history contained several more pornographic terms, including searches for pornography involving animals.
Hollins was arrested Thursday and booked on ten counts of pornography involving juveniles. Per regulations, officials could not release Hollins' mugshot.
