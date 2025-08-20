Baton Rouge man arrested after allegedly exchanging sexually explicit messages with Colorado teenager

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man accused of exchanging sexually explicit messages with a teenager in Colorado was arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Hayden Chauvin, 28, allegedly texted with the 16-year-old girl between Aug. 1 and Aug. 6. He allegedly began the conversation by saying he had lost contacts in his phone before asking the girl how old she was.

Chauvin sent multiple explicit messages to the girl, repeatedly asking if she would send him pictures of herself, which she refused. He then allegedly sent the teen a nude photograph of himself, ending the multi-day communication by asking the girl if she had any friends who would want to text with him.

The girl's father then brought the texts to authorities, leading to the Louisiana State Police and the FBI getting involved.

Chauvin was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday. He is being charged with attempted production of child pornography, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.