Baton Rouge man and family return to the US after overseas coronavirus scare

Patrick Stockstill, a man from Baton Rouge who was temporarily trapped in China with his family due to the outbreak of coronavirus, is on his way home.

According to Good Morning America, the Stockstills are on a flight that is scheduled to arrive at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California, about 30 miles from where the flight was originally scheduled to land, in Ontario, California, just outside of Los Angeles.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the plane touched down in Anchorage, Alaska Tuesday night to be refueled before heading on to Califonia.

Stockstill said, "A big cheer let out on the plane when we landed."

Stockstill, his family, and the other 200 passengers on board -the majority of whom are private citizens- are understandably grateful to be back home on U.S. soil.

Upon arrival in California, all passengers will be quarantined for at least three days and monitored by the CDC.

Those who show signs of the illness and need to be tested may be held for as many as 14 days.