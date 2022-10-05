85°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge man allegedly beat his twin brother to death
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of beating his twin brother was booked for murder after his sibling died in a hospital.
Timothy Pitts, 56, is facing a charge of second-degree murder for killing his brother, Daniel Pitts, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Police said the encounter happened Sept. 16 at a home on Wallis Street, where both men lived. Arrest documents said Timothy called someone from his brother's phone and told them Daniel was "not doing good" and that his eyes would not open.
Daniel was hospitalized in Baton Rouge until he died on Sept. 29. An autopsy revealed he died from multiple strikes to the head and neck area.
Police did not immediately share any other details about the attack.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Car linked to suspect in Lafayette triple murder found in Iberville Parish
-
Walker man shot to death Tuesday after physical fight escalated, police say
-
Feds say an upscale home on East Lakeshore drive was the center...
-
Hammond home invaders attempted to execute 7-year-old; police say gun misfired
-
Now that new Livingston Parish development has passed, what's the plan for...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League