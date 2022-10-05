Baton Rouge man allegedly beat his twin brother to death

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of beating his twin brother was booked for murder after his sibling died in a hospital.

Timothy Pitts, 56, is facing a charge of second-degree murder for killing his brother, Daniel Pitts, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said the encounter happened Sept. 16 at a home on Wallis Street, where both men lived. Arrest documents said Timothy called someone from his brother's phone and told them Daniel was "not doing good" and that his eyes would not open.

Daniel was hospitalized in Baton Rouge until he died on Sept. 29. An autopsy revealed he died from multiple strikes to the head and neck area.

Police did not immediately share any other details about the attack.