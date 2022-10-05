85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man allegedly beat his twin brother to death

2 hours 40 seconds ago Wednesday, October 05 2022 Oct 5, 2022 October 05, 2022 2:15 PM October 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of beating his twin brother was booked for murder after his sibling died in a hospital. 

Timothy Pitts, 56, is facing a charge of second-degree murder for killing his brother, Daniel Pitts, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

Police said the encounter happened Sept. 16 at a home on Wallis Street, where both men lived. Arrest documents said Timothy called someone from his brother's phone and told them Daniel was "not doing good" and that his eyes would not open. 

Daniel was hospitalized in Baton Rouge until he died on Sept. 29. An autopsy revealed he died from multiple strikes to the head and neck area. 

Police did not immediately share any other details about the attack.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days