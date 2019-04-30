Baton Rouge Magnet High ranked one of the top schools in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge Parish school is among the top five high schools in the state and among the top three percent of schools ranked nationally in a new report by US News & World Report.

The list pulled data from more than 23,000 public high schools in all 50 states. Of those schools, more than 17,000 were ranked based on performance on state assessments and college preparedness.

Baton Rouge Magnet High was the highest-ranking school in the capital area, coming in at #377 overall. Among ranked Louisiana high schools, the school landed at #5. Lee High, also in Baton Rouge, came in ranked at #8 in the state.

The top five schools ranked in Louisiana are as follows.

1. Ben Franklin High School New Orleans (#73)

2. Patrick Taylor Science and Technology Avondale (#86)

3. Haynes Academy Metairie (#105)

4. Lusher Charter School New Orleans (#113)

5. Baton Rouge Magnet (#377)

The full list of nationwide rankings can be found here.