Baton Rouge hospital earns 5-star rating for 6th year in a row

BATON ROUGE - The Spine Hospital of Louisiana received another five star rating from the federal government in Patient Experience for the sixth consecutive time.

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana is a physician-owned hospital located within The NeuroMedical Center Campus specializing in the surgical and non-surgical care of the spine, brain, and nervous system.

Approximately 3,478 hospitals were rated and The Spine Hospital is one of 266 to receive a top rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

This is the highest rating for Patient Experience a hospital can get ever since the government star rating system first launched in 2015.

Ratings are based from the CMS’ Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Provider and System (HCAHPS) survey and data. Information was collected between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019 for this rating.

For 2020, The Spine Hospital was one of only 2 hospitals in Baton Rouge and 15 hospitals statewide to receive a 5 star rating.

The surveys show that patients from The Spine Hospital highly rated their doctor & nurse communication, cleanliness, and care transition performance.