Baton Rouge hits 90 degree milestone, unofficially kicking off summer

On Thursday at approximately 2pm, Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport reached an air temperature of 90° for the first time in 2025. Baton Rouge has come close to 90° in the last couple of weeks, reaching 89° on April 3, 18, and 29. This kicks off an expected streak of 90° days lasting through the weekend and much of next week. CLICK HERE for the latest Storm Station Forecast.

As Baton Rouge anticipates many more 90° high temperatures, here are 9 stats about the 90s:

1) Annual averages show the Red Stick recording its first 90° temperature by May 13.

2) The earliest 90° day on record is March 2, 1909. Only on seven occasions has Baton Rouge been in the 90s in March.

3) The latest into the year it has taken Baton Rouge to reach 90° is June 10, 1950 & June 10, 1976.

4) Baton Rouge experienced its latest 90° high in the calendar year just last year. Previously, the record was October 27, 1907. That was shattered on three occasions: October 30, November 4, and November 6. Also remarkable is that these are the only recorded 90° days in the month of November.

5) On average, the last 90° high occurs on October 4.

6) The earliest that the area has ever experienced the final 90° high for the year was September 3, 1893.

7) The maximum number of days that the Capital City has reached 90° or above was 140 in 2023. 2024 comes in at #2 with 139 days.

8) The fewest number of days that the Capital City reached 90° or above was only 30 days in 1961.

9) On average, Baton Rouge spends approximately 90 days per year in the 90s.

