Baton Rouge General hosting Survivor Celebration on National Cancer Survivor's Day

Sunday, June 05 2022
By: Chris Lunkin

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General is hosting a celebration dedicated to cancer survivors on National Cancer Survivor's Day.

The event is to commemorate those who survived cancer and gather support for patients during as they undergo their fight against cancer. Guest will be treated to live music, art demonstrations, prizes and more. 

The event will take place Sunday, June 5th from 5-7pm at the BRG Bluebonnet campus. 

