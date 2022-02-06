Baton Rouge firefighter takes down suspect who stabbed gas station employee

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after stabbing an employee at the B-Quik gas station Sunday afternoon.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the man walked into the gas station along Greenwell Springs Road around 5:30 p.m. Witnesses told deputies the man was talking to himself before approaching the counter, pulling out a knife and stabbing the cashier.

The Sheriffs Department says a Baton Rouge Firefighter saw the violent exchange and took the suspect to the ground so the cashier could run to safety.

According to the sheriff's office, the cashier suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

The suspect was taken into custody and arrested. It is unclear what charges he will face.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.