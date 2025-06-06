Baton Rouge Fire says baking soda was spilled across southbound lanes of I-110

BATON ROUGE - A spilled load of baking soda blocked the right lane of Interstate 110 going southbound near Hollywood Street for multiple hours Friday afternoon.

Firefighters and hazmat crews responded to the scene with Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and Baton Rouge Police Department also working the spill. After analysis of the white powder, crews determined it was sodium bicarbonate, commonly known as baking soda.

"There is no indication of a threat to public safety," Baton Rouge Fire officials said.

The spilled white powder was dumped across multiple southbound lanes of I-110, just south of Airline Highway near the Weller Avenue exit.

"The substance was also located on several nearby surface streets," officials added.

The spill was discovered about 1:30 p.m. The interstate is expected to remain closed while cleanup efforts are underway.

Agencies are still investigating how the spill happened.