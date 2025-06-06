85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Fire says baking soda was spilled across southbound lanes of I-110

3 hours 21 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, June 06 2025 Jun 6, 2025 June 06, 2025 4:35 PM June 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE - A spilled load of baking soda blocked the right lane of Interstate 110 going southbound near Hollywood Street for multiple hours Friday afternoon.

Firefighters and hazmat crews responded to the scene with Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and Baton Rouge Police Department also working the spill. After analysis of the white powder, crews determined it was sodium bicarbonate, commonly known as baking soda.

"There is no indication of a threat to public safety," Baton Rouge Fire officials said.

The spilled white powder was dumped across multiple southbound lanes of I-110, just south of Airline Highway near the Weller Avenue exit.

"The substance was also located on several nearby surface streets," officials added.

The spill was discovered about 1:30 p.m. The interstate is expected to remain closed while cleanup efforts are underway.

Trending News

Agencies are still investigating how the spill happened.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days