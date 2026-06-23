82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Fire, EMS officials share heat safety tips as summer temperatures rise

1 hour 13 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, June 23 2026 Jun 23, 2026 June 23, 2026 7:08 AM June 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - According to the Centers for Disease Control, heat events, or heat waves, are one of the leading causes of weather-related deaths in the United States. When temperatures rise in the summer, extremely hot weather can cause sickness or even death.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says to practice these safety tips when you are outside this summer.

"Dress in light colors, long sleeves, breathable fabrics. Plan your activities around early morning and late evenings," Justin Hill, BRFD public information officer, said Tuesday.

And even if you are extra careful, heat illness is still possible. The Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services says there are signs to look out for.

Trending News

"Initially, you start sweating. But if you stop sweating, you should be concerned, or dizzy, or nauseated", EMS' Brad Harris said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days