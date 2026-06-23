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Baton Rouge Fire, EMS officials share heat safety tips as summer temperatures rise
BATON ROUGE - According to the Centers for Disease Control, heat events, or heat waves, are one of the leading causes of weather-related deaths in the United States. When temperatures rise in the summer, extremely hot weather can cause sickness or even death.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department says to practice these safety tips when you are outside this summer.
"Dress in light colors, long sleeves, breathable fabrics. Plan your activities around early morning and late evenings," Justin Hill, BRFD public information officer, said Tuesday.
And even if you are extra careful, heat illness is still possible. The Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services says there are signs to look out for.
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"Initially, you start sweating. But if you stop sweating, you should be concerned, or dizzy, or nauseated", EMS' Brad Harris said.
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