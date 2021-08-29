Baton Rouge Fire Department urges locals to use generators with caution during hurricane

BATON ROUGE - As Hurricane Ida continues to advance towards south Louisiana, the Baton Rouge Fire Department is ready to offer assistance as needed.

Shortly before Hurricane Ida made landfall, Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) representative, Curt Monte spoke with WBRZ's Dana DiPiazza regarding the urgency of the situation.

Monte said, "From what we're seeing in the predictions, this could be the biggest one that Baton Rouge has ever seen."

When asked what advice he has for locals, Monte said, "If you're going to use a generator we're probably going to have a lot of power outages and people are going to use generators. You're going to want to keep that generator at least twenty feet from your home, away from any doors, windows, or overhang. Use only proper extension cords that it's rated for. Never crank it inside the home, never keep it inside the home. It produces carbon monoxide and that's a silent killer."

BRFD says its crews are stationed across the Parish to assist, and that they're keeping a close eye on vulnerable areas.