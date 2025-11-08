Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to two vacant house fires, one of the homes left abandoned after previous fire

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to two vacant house fires early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The first fire occurred on Provost Street around 12 a.m. on Saturday. While firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to nearby homes, the vacant house was a total loss.

Investigators at the scene determined that the fire had been intentionally set, the department said in a press release.

According to the fire department, this isn't the first time the home has caught on fire. The house had previously burned years ago, leaving it abandoned.

The second fire on Mason Avenue took place around 7 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the wall between the kitchen and the living room of the home burning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or BRFD investigators at 225-389-2050.