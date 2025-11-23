71°
Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to Saturday night house fire on Mollylea Drive

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Mollylea Drive Saturday night.

The fire began around 8 p.m. as firefighters arrived to find the back of the home covered in flames, department officials said.

Fire crews worked to contain the fire and search the home, as additional firefighters and resources were brought to the area.

Damage to the home was confined to the back of the house, with only smoke affecting other areas.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

