Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating building fire on Kiowa Drive

1 hour 2 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, January 17 2026 Jan 17, 2026 January 17, 2026 8:05 PM January 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a building fire Saturday on Kiowa Drive.

The fire was reported at the 8700 block. Officials said the fire was placed under control around 7:30 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

