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Baton Rouge Fire Department extinguishes equipment room fire at the Department of Public Safety and Corrections

2 hours 30 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, March 21 2026 Mar 21, 2026 March 21, 2026 10:53 AM March 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Department of Public Safety and Corrections off Independence Boulevard on Friday morning.

According to the department, a small battery fire broke out in the equipment room around 6:30 a.m. before being quickly extinguished. 

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There were no reported injuries.

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