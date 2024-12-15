Baton Rouge Family Fun hosting Creole Christmas and Holiday Fair at Magnolia Mound

72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday, December 15 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image via Baton Rouge Family Fun

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Family Fun had its annual Creole Christmas event to celebrate the upcoming holidays Sunday afternoon.

Creole Christmas and Holiday Fair will be hosted at the historic Magnolia Mound from noon until 5 p.m. The event will feature holiday decorations, traditional holiday songs in French and Spanish, period demonstrations, folk crafts and booths from local vendors. The celebration will end with the annual bonfire to welcome Papa Noel.

Admission for the event is free. 

