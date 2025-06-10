78°
Baton Rouge family displaced after tree falls on home
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge family was displaced from their home on Sycamore Street after a tree fell through their roof.
Tracey and Joe Porter were inside with their three grandchildren when the tree crashed into their living room. The Porters said one of the grandchildren was nearly hit, and they expressed gratitude that everyone escaped safely.
"I know it was God and got us out that house with no damages. Yeah, the house is gone but we are safe," resident Tracey Porter said.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family with finding temporary housing.
