Baton Rouge doctor hosts Reading and Rhythm event to encourage literary skills for kids

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge doctor educated young minds on health and wellness at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum on Sunday.

Dr. Rani Whitfield partnered with the Open Care Health Clinic to host the second annual Reading and Rhythm event. They offered different group readings and live music performances for kids. Whitfield said the event helps improve literacy in children.

"To influence other children to want to read is just inspiring to me. We've made some leaps and bounds with improving our fourth grade level improvement, but we still have a literary crisis in our community. So we're trying to impress upon young people that reading isn't reading - it's actually fun," he said.

Attendees walked away with signed copies of Whitfield's new book, "RJ Did It!"