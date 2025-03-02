Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge doctor hosts Reading and Rhythm event to encourage literary skills for kids
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge doctor educated young minds on health and wellness at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum on Sunday.
Dr. Rani Whitfield partnered with the Open Care Health Clinic to host the second annual Reading and Rhythm event. They offered different group readings and live music performances for kids. Whitfield said the event helps improve literacy in children.
"To influence other children to want to read is just inspiring to me. We've made some leaps and bounds with improving our fourth grade level improvement, but we still have a literary crisis in our community. So we're trying to impress upon young people that reading isn't reading - it's actually fun," he said.
Trending News
Attendees walked away with signed copies of Whitfield's new book, "RJ Did It!"
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Driver extricated after early morning crash in Central
-
WBR fire officials working a fire at multi-family duplex building in Addis
-
Hammond FD stops shed fire from spreading to home 20 feet away
-
CATS workers plan to go on strike early Monday morning
-
Southern campus locked down after shooting at U.S. Jones Hall dorm