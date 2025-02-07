Baton Rouge doctor chosen as Saints Fan of the Year, gifted Super Bowl Tickets to attend game Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Local physician Dr. Jonathan Roberts's love for the New Orleans Saints earned him a once in a lifetime experience as he won the Saints' NFL Fan of the Year. Along with the title, he gets a free trip to the Super Bowl and several related events throughout the week.

Every team in the NFL selects a fan each year. The fans receive complimentary Super Bowl tickets, hotel accommodations, and other Super Bowl week activities.

"I was floored at first, I thought it was a prank, and after talking to the Saints representative, the more I realized that it wasn't, and I said 'Oh my god, I am going to the Super Bowl'," Roberts said.

Roberts told WBRZ he was surprised to be nominated.

"I had no idea someone nominated me for the fan of the year, one day I received a phone call that I had been selected as Saints fan of the year, next thing I knew, I was getting a Zoom call from Cam Jordan," he said.

Roberts has been a fan of the Saints since he was only 5 years old and says black and gold has been running through his veins since the Saints were playing at Tulane.

"I remember sitting with my father and he and I were watching the game together I remember even cheering for the saints even when I was five years old just having a ball", he said.

Throughout his life of being a Saints fan, Roberts said he can not remember the last time he missed a Saints home game. While this trip to the Super Dome will not be in support of the black and gold, he is excited to make memories of a lifetime.

"It's a memory I will cherish for the remainder of my life, because this was something not every average football fan gets to do," he said. "I am just very fortunate and very very blessed to get to live out my dream of attending a Super Bowl, especially as a New Orleans Saints fan of the year". he said.