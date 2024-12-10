Baton Rouge councilmember hosting a pet food giveaway event with Companion Animal Alliance on Friday

62°
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge councilman is partnering with the a local community center and Companion Animal Alliance to host a free pet food giveaway to assist pet owners this holiday season.

Darryl Hurst (D) said the event will take place Friday and start at 8 a.m. at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center on Riley Street. 

"The initiative underscores our commitment to supporting both residents and their cherished pets, ensuring that everyone can experience a joyous holiday season without worrying about feeding their furry companions," Hurst said.

The event will be first-come, first serve and pet owners will be limited to one bag of dog food per car.

