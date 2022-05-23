72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge concrete company acquired by Swiss building material firm

2 hours 4 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, May 23 2022 May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 8:14 PM May 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The largest ready-mix concrete company in Baton Rouge was bought out by a global building material company based in Switzerland.

Cajun Ready Mix Concrete had its eight concrete plants, 51 mixing trucks and headquarters location acquired by Holcim. The company said the 108 employees will transition with Cajun Ready Mix Concrete to the new ownership.

Trending News

Cajun Ready Mix Concrete was founded in 2014 by Ryan Heck, but will now be under the leadership of Jeffery Poche and Rick Pucci.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days