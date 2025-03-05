Baton Rouge Community College hosting Drip, Sip & Jam to benefit athletics program

BATON ROUGE - The BRCC is hosting a social event and fundraiser to benefit its athletics department: Drip, Sip & Jam, a night of art, flavors and music.

"Drip, Sip & Jam is a celebration of sports and the athletic culture at BRCC,” said BRCC Athletics Director Brock Kantrow. “We are dedicated to creating an environment where our student-athletes thrive academically and athletically, and this event plays an important role in helping us support our mission."

There will be art sessions where attendees can paint and customize their favorite apparel, espresso martinis from Sip Social, appetizers from local restaurants and live music.

There will also be a table of LSU legends, giving attendees the opportunity to meet some of the greatest names of LSU sports such as Dale Brown and John Brady.

The event will be held Thursday, March 27 at 6 p.m. at the Bonne Sante Wellness Center on BRCC's campus. It is open to the public and tickets can be purchased here.