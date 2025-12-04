Baton Rouge City Constable questions proposed budget cuts

BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sid Edwards has emphasized public safety when discussing which departments would be facing budget cuts, but Constable Terrica Williams says her office also should not lose funding, as they is considered a law enforcement agency.

Williams says from what she understood, law enforcement and first responders would not be impacted by the budget cuts. But, she says, she got a call from the city-parish finance department about a week ago stating their budget may be cut by 11 percent.

"When we started asking questions like why are we having to do a budget cut, and they say maybe cause y'all fall into DPW, and that's been said, before I was the constable, that's been said that the constables were under DPW," Williams said.

Williams says the constables' office is responsible for executing all city court orders, such as warrants, seizures, and evictions.

She says her office currently has a 48-position allotment, but she only has about half of those positions filled due to previously frozen positions. If the proposed budget were to pass, she would have to freeze more positions.

"The frustration is with my officers; everybody at the constables' office is post-certified police officers. They're not DPW workers, they're not clerical workers, they all go through the police academy," Williams said.

During Wednesday night's budget hearing, Williams went before the Metro Council with her concerns.

"The city parish proposes a 33-percent work reduction excluding police and fire in the 2026 budget, so if we exclude the police and fire, why is the constable's office asked to do an 11 percent decrease?" Williams said.

East Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn questioned the mayor about Williams' concerns.

"You are quoted as saying that nobody in law enforcement would be asked to be cut, so can you bring some clarity to them being asked to be cut, you know, 11 percent, and they're law enforcement," Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn said.

Mayor Edwards says he does consider the constables' office law enforcement, but the proposed 11 percent cut to their office was a reflection of what other departments are facing, with the exception of police and fire.

"We're going to fund BRPD. If we're going to fund fire, I think the constable's office should be part of that conversation. I mean, they protect, and they serve," Metro Councilman Anthony Kenney Jr. said.

Councilwoman Twahna Harris asked Mayor Edwards to reconsider cutting the constables' budget.

"Yes ma'am, I'm willing to definitely look at that, but do know that the money is the money. Let's say Ms. Constable Terrica, we restore that 11 percent, that 11 percent got to come from somewhere," Edwards said.

WBRZ did reach out to the mayor's office for an interview to clarify why the constables' office was facing a proposed budget cut, and other law enforcement agencies were not. We were told he was not available to speak with us today.