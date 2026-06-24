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Baton Rouge Capitol Park Museum unveils 'We the People' photo exhibit
BATON ROUGE — A new exhibit called "We the People" has been unveiled at the Capitol Park Museum.
The display uses nearly 200 photographs to show what life in America looks like in the 21 century, featuring everything from farm life to city streets.
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The photos were taken across the country and several of them include American flag-themed objects.
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