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Baton Rouge Blues Fest wraps up final day with live music downtown

2 hours 33 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, April 18 2026 Apr 18, 2026 April 18, 2026 9:34 PM April 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Blues Fest wrapped up its final day with live music, local food and crowds that didn't let rain slow them down.

The free festival featured multiple stages around downtown Baton Rouge. Local food vendors lined the streets as musicians performed throughout the day.

The festival is one of the oldest blues festivals in the country. It started in 1981.

Festival-goers said even the rain could not stop the fun this year.

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The Baton Rouge Blues Fest wrapped up at 10 p.m.

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