Baton Rouge Bishop responds to Pope's comments on LGBTQ community

BATON ROUGE - Bishop Robert Muench is urging Catholics to read the Pope's latest apostolic exhortation, "Joy of Love".



Pope Francis made international headlines today after the document was released because of his statements on acceptance, specifically to the LGBTQ community.



He did not change the Catholic Church's official doctrine on marriage, that is belongs between a man and a woman, but instead urges members of the clergy and the church to hold judgment on those who have been separated from the sacraments.



That includes divorced people, gay people, and anyone living in what the Catholic Church would consider "an irregular situation."



In the document he also wrote; "There is no stereotype of the ideal family, but rather, a challenging mosaic made up of many different realities."



"Every person, regardless of sexual orientation, ought to be respected in his or her dignity and treated with consideration," he said.



Friday evening the Bishop explained no changes were made to the Church doctrine.



"I urge all the faithful to read this document slowly, carefully, prayerfully and reflectively, as I will also, and not to depend on what could be a litany of interpretations from the secular media as to what the Holy Father did or did not say, did or did not mean.Only by reading his words in proper context can one digest the full flavor and import of the Holy Father's pastoral spirit and how we might emulate it during this Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy," the Bishop said.